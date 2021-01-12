Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Usio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 153,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,699.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.52. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

