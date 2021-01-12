UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UTStarcom.

NASDAQ UTSI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 66,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,094. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

