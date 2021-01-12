v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Hits $28.37 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,104,620,503 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,012,039 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.

