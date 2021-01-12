Vai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $391,742.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $391,742.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00272172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063364 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

