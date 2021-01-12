VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.26% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $582,000.

NASDAQ:RTH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.37. 7,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,149. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $94.61 and a one year high of $162.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VanEck Vectors Retail ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

