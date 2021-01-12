Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $288.53

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $288.53 and last traded at $288.53, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

