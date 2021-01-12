Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 393.6% in December

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a growth of 393.6% from the December 15th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

VWOB opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $83.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

