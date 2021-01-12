Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.56

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.56 and last traded at $173.43, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

