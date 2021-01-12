Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 23,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,663. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

