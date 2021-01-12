Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Trimmed by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 8,035,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

