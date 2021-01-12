Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

