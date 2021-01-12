Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,569,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 325,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

