Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. 548,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,557,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.