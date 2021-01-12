Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,095,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 14,721,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

