Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,818. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59.

