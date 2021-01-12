Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.62

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.62 and last traded at $175.50, with a volume of 1583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after buying an additional 305,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

