Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.57. 13,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,041. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

