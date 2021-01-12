Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VYMI stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
