Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.5% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $179.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.