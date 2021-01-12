Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.50

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

