Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.37

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.37 and last traded at $213.93, with a volume of 5084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 113,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

