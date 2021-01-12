Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.50

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.50 and last traded at $123.31, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after acquiring an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

