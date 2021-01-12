Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,857,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.