Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a growth of 272.5% from the December 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,676,000 after purchasing an additional 412,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,488,000 after purchasing an additional 283,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,200,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

