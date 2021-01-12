Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. 3,893,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $206.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.