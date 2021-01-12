Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 14.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $206.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.