Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,426. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95.

