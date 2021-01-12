Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $348.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

