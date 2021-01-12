Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 13.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

