Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is HBW Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

