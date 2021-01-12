Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.70. The stock had a trading volume of 173,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

