Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,746 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,388. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

