Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,483,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

