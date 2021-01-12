Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $109,010.59

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $109,010.59 and approximately $2,500.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

