VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VAT Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of VACNY remained flat at $$24.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

