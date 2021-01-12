Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 5,372,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,804,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The company has a market cap of $727.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

