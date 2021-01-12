Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

VEGPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Vectura Group stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $926.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

