Veil Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $826,640.94 and $72,829.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.81 or 0.99866815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00378009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.00564358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00144296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00026547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

