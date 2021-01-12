Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0322 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $67.76 million and $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000191 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

