Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Cap of $41,604.92

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $41,604.92 and $44,955.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,864 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

