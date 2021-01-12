Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 193,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,449. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

