Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $377,181.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $377,181.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00105024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000171 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

