Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, an increase of 277.5% from the December 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERB shares. ValuEngine lowered Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

