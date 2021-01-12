Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $18.94 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,561 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 37.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 25.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.09. 25,772,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

