Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCEL. Truist began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,489.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

