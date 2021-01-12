Veritaseum Price Tops $9.30 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 117.6% higher against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $9.30 or 0.00026864 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and $42,157.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

