Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 5,107 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Target by 11,546.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 23,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.10. 3,846,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

