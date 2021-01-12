Verity & Verity LLC Buys 4,532 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

