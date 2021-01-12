Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 57,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. 10,900,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

