Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 663,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 870,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

